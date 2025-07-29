Birmingham-born midfielder leaves Sunderland after U21 stint to sign surprise deal abroad following release

Bangladesh Premier League side Bashundhara Kings have completed the signing of midfielder Cuba Mitchell, following his departure from Sunderland AFC’s Under-21 squad earlier this summer.

Mitchell, 19, was born in Birmingham to a Bangladeshi mother and Jamaican father. He officially acquired Bangladeshi citizenship on 2 June and is widely considered a rising talent with the potential to make an impact on the international stage. Though he remains uncapped, his move to one of South Asia’s biggest clubs is being viewed as a major step in his development.

The midfielder’s deal at Sunderland expired on 1 July, following a two-year spell on Wearside that saw him make 25 appearances for the club’s Under-18s – scoring and assisting once – before stepping up to feature 12 times for the U21s under Graeme Murty.

Mitchell joins the Kings at a crucial juncture, with the club preparing to face Syrian outfit Al-Karamah in a key AFC Challenge League play-off clash in Doha on 12 August. Victory would earn the Bangladeshi champions a spot in the main tournament phase.

Speaking to Mackem News about his exit from Sunderland, Mitchell revealed: “I’m not sure really [why it didn’t work out at Sunderland]. When everyone else got the news that they were being released or retained, my decision was extended because at the start of the season, I fractured my foot and missed a chunk of the season. It got prolonged and pushed to the end of the season, then obviously, Sunderland got to the play-offs, and they got to the final. I got told that I’d been released just before the final.”

Mitchell joined Sunderland from Birmingham City in 2022 but never made a senior appearance. Despite the disappointment of his release, he’s spoken positively about his time at the club and remains a committed supporter.

“You do watch and want to be involved. I’ll still watch all the games and want them to win in the Premier League, for sure. For how much they’ve helped me and how long I’ve been there, I still love the club. I still wish them the best of luck.”

Reflecting on how injury may have affected his chances, he added: “100 per cent. I was starting to get a good run of form, my first run of games. I think there are a lot of positives to take. You’re playing with the best players, not just in the under-21s but the U18s as well. The level of the academy, they compete with the top Premier League clubs in the PL2. The international cup, we played against Athletic Bilbao, and teams like that, and beat them.

“In terms of how my ability has improved, it has improved a lot since being there. Compared to being at Birmingham City, it was definitely a step up in terms of player quality. I’ve improved as much as I can under some great coaches, and I’ve put myself in a good position moving forward.”

