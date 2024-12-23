Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard spoke to the club’s in-house media after the Norwich City game

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard believes the club’s massive away following will boost his teammates in the coming weeks.

The former Arsenal man was linked with a move to the Premier League in the week leading up to the Norwich City win in the Championship at the Stadium of Light but showed no signs of his head being turned. The 25-year-old netted the Black Cats’ equalising goal, his second in two games. before Jobe Bellingham’s eventual winner.

Sunderland are set to be backed by a bumper 7,000-strong away end at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day with another sell-out likely as Régis Le Bris’ side travel to Stoke City three days later on the 29th of December.

“Yeah, I think that's going to give the lads a massive boost,” Ballard said after the game against Norwich City when asked about Sunderland’s superb home and away following. “You want to win at home, of course, but when the fans travel multiple hours, you want to give them something to celebrate and go home smiling.

“I think we'll always give our all, but to have the fans there, it's going to be hopefully a special day and a good game.” On the performance against Norwich, Ballard added: “It was enjoyable, and I hope they enjoyed the result, even if the performance wasn't amazing.”

Ballard added: “I think some games you go into and it's tough, especially looking at the Swansea game last week. It was the third game in a week, and I think you could see in the first half the lads could feel it a little bit. It's about in those moments just regrouping and giving everything on the pitch when you can.

“We're not always going to feel fresh or be playing at our best, so I think that's when you've got to rely on the lads to find ways to win games. I think that's what, ten points in the last four games? We're going in the right direction.”

On his goal, Ballard said: “Yeah, it was obviously nice to score. I enjoy scoring here, and now I'm just glad I could help the team with the comebacks.”