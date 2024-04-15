Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland returned to winning ways against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon in the Championship after Pierre Ekwah’s striker handed the Wearsiders the win.

Interim head coach Mike Dodds remains in temporary charge at the Academy of Light as Sunderland searches for a permanent successor to Michael Beale with a summer appointment likely.

After Sunderland’s win at West Brom and amid the Black Cats’ head coach hunt, several headlines have emerged. Here, we take you through what you may have missed:

Dan Ballard’s sell-on clause

Dan Ballard made headlines during and after the win against West Brom after Baggies player striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was sent off after receiving two bookings, the second for a foul on the defender.

The former Arsenal defender has been part of a defence that has kept five clean sheets in six games and is reportedly attracting transfer interest from the likes of Everton should the Premier League club sell Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

Former club Arsenal would stand to benefit financially from any sale of Ballard by Sunderland as part of the deal that brought the Northern Ireland international to the club two seasons ago. According to Football.London, the Gunners negotiated a ‘significant’ sell-on clause back in 2022.

Ballard signed a new four-year contract with Sunderland last August, which will keep him at the club until 2027 and mean the Black Cats are fairly well protected in the vent of any summer bids.

Sunderland announce Vaux deal

Sunderland have announced a partnership with Vaux.

The club are releasing a special edition launch to celebrate their new multi-million-pound partnership with kit manufacturer hummel.

The initial retro line will feature two legendary products that have never before been released to supporters, the 1992 FA Cup Final walk-out jacket and the 1993-94 third shirt.

As part of the release, Sunderland have also announced a deal with Vaux. The club stated: “We also teamed up with Vaux Brewery as part of the launch, showcasing the local brand’s renowned taproom and providing a small taste of our future retail offering.”