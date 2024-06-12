Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The midfielder has been in talks with the club over a new deal but has rejected an initial offer

Sunderland remain hopeful that they can agree a new contract with Dan Neil despite the midfielder turning down an opening offer from the club.

Neil was a huge positive in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Black Cats, performing superbly across the 46-game campaign. He is known to have a number of top-tier admirers and has been regularly scouted over the last couple of campaigns. As such, Sunderland have moved this summer to try and secure him to a new, long-term deal - but the 22-year-old is at this stage unwilling to commit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats are keen to continue talks and are well protected in terms of any transfer interest that does materialise this summer, as Neil still has two years to run on the new contract he agreed last summer. It would therefore take a huge offer to convince them to part with a player who they see as being a key part of the core of the team next season. They will be aware nevertheless that as with Jack Clarke, his value will only decrease moving forward if new terms are not agreed and he begins to head into those final windows of that contract. At this stage, Sunderland remain hopeful it will not to come that.