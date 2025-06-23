Danny Batth made 37 league appearances for Blackburn last season and but now looks set to join Derby County

Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth is closing in on a move to Derby County after reaching the end of his contract at Blackburn Rovers.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, the 33-year-old has agreed terms with the newly promoted Championship side and will join the Rams as a free agent. The move is expected to be confirmed alongside the signing of fellow veteran Andreas Weimann, with Carlton Morris of Luton Town also a key target.

Batth spent the 2024-25 campaign at Ewood Park, playing 37 times in the Championship and scoring twice. The experienced centre-back played a key role for Rovers, helping steady the club through a transitional season under Valérien Ismaël. His consistent performances saw him offered a new deal by Blackburn in May, but the defender has reportedly opted for a fresh challenge with John Eustace’s Derby side instead.

Batth, who worked under Eustace at Blackburn Rovers, remains a popular figure on Wearside, having joined Sunderland in January 2022. He went on to make 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and playing a major role in the club’s promotion to the Championship in 2022. Following a brief stint at Norwich City during the 2023-24 season, Batth moved to Blackburn last summer, where he quickly became a mainstay in the heart of defence.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, Batth was named both the Fans' and Players' Player of the Season before moving to Norwich City in the summer of 2023. However, he struggled for game time at Carrow Road, making just 16 appearances before his switch to Blackburn.

Batth received a warm reception from Sunderland supporters during their Boxing Day clash at Ewood Park. The former Black Cats defender was applauded by the 7,500 travelling fans both before kick-off and after the final whistle, with Batth taking a moment post-match to acknowledge both the away end and the home supporters. Notably, there were no boos from the visiting fans.

What Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.