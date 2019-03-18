Darren Bent reveals why he celebrated helping relegate Sunderland as he netted for Burton Albion

Darren Bent insisted it was never his intention to celebrate when he scored against Sunderland - but that frustrations got the better of him.

The striker netted the visitors' opening goal in Burton Albion's 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light last season, a result which ultimately saw the Black Cats relegated to the third tier.

And despite leaving Wearside under something of a cloud in 2011, Bent claimed that he had intended on not celebrating against a club where he was once regarded as a hero.

However, he allowed comments from the crowd to get the better of him when he found the net.

"It was mixed emotions to be fair, because I always said to myself that if I ever scored against Sunderland, I wouldn’t celebrate," he admitted, speaking to Goals on Sunday on Sky Sports.

"But the amount of stick I was taking when I was warming up and as I walked out for the warm up, it just got the best of me when I scored and it was unfortunate that they went down."

Bent still hold his time at Sunderland in high regard, with the striker's spell at the Stadium of Light yielding 36 goals in 63 appearances.

His lasting memory, though, is that of the supporters - who proved key in bringing him to Wearside and supported him throughout.

"Playing in front of those supporters, I knew how passionate they were from before I went there, which is why I went to Sunderland," he admitted.

"But there were times when I was playing up there and scoring the goals that they make you feel like you are walking on water.

"You walk out and they are singing your name, singing your songs and everywhere you go up there, you are treated like a hero.

"They like strikers up in the North East and they have had some fantastic ones but the way they make me feel up there...

"Obviously it turned pretty bitter when I went to Aston Villa but I always think about my time at Sunderland with fond memories and how fantastic the fans were, the people at the football club and everyone associated with Sunderland."