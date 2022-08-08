The 21-year-old came through The Hammers’ academy and made two senior appearances for the first team before signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light, with a club option of a further year.
But despite Alese’s lack of first-team football, West Ham supporters seemed disappointed to see him leave.
Moyes was without defenders Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop for his side’s 2-0 defeat against Manchester City, meaning full-back Ben Johnson started at centre-back.
Yet the West Ham boss still says it was the right decision to let Alese leave.
“We felt it was right he wanted to go. It was a good move. A couple of teams came in for him,” Moyes told football.london.
“It was good for the boy he has been a really good boy. He has worked well and we like him a lot. We thought to give him an opportunity was the best thing as we didn’t see a chance for him to heavily feature in the first team.”