David Moyes explains West Ham transfer decision that benefitted Sunderland

West Ham boss David Moyes says a couple of teams were interested in defender Aji Alese before his move to Sunderland.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:57 am

The 21-year-old came through The Hammers’ academy and made two senior appearances for the first team before signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light, with a club option of a further year.

But despite Alese’s lack of first-team football, West Ham supporters seemed disappointed to see him leave.

Moyes was without defenders Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop for his side’s 2-0 defeat against Manchester City, meaning full-back Ben Johnson started at centre-back.

Aji Alese playing for Sunderland

Yet the West Ham boss still says it was the right decision to let Alese leave.

“We felt it was right he wanted to go. It was a good move. A couple of teams came in for him,” Moyes told football.london.

“It was good for the boy he has been a really good boy. He has worked well and we like him a lot. We thought to give him an opportunity was the best thing as we didn’t see a chance for him to heavily feature in the first team.”

