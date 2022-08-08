The 21-year-old came through The Hammers’ academy and made two senior appearances for the first team before signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light, with a club option of a further year.

But despite Alese’s lack of first-team football, West Ham supporters seemed disappointed to see him leave.

Moyes was without defenders Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop for his side’s 2-0 defeat against Manchester City, meaning full-back Ben Johnson started at centre-back.

Aji Alese playing for Sunderland

Yet the West Ham boss still says it was the right decision to let Alese leave.

“We felt it was right he wanted to go. It was a good move. A couple of teams came in for him,” Moyes told football.london.