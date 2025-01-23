Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Moyes has been linked with a £15million swoop for the Sunderland midfielder

Everton have been linked with a £15million swoop for Sunderland captain Dan Neil during the transfer window.

However, the national publication add that Everton may find it difficult to land him this month with Sunderland going so well in the Championship and Neil captaining the side. The Academy of Light graduate has 18 months left on his contract, and it is understood that the Wearsiders are in discussions with him over a new deal.

The Telegraph’s report also adds: “David Moyes was at Sunderland when Neil was in the academy and he is an admirer of the midfielder, having tracked his career since. Moyes is looking to bolster his squad this month in central midfield, Neil’s position as well as left-back and attack, including a striker. Sunderland are expected to want at least £15million for Neil, given recent prices of players going from the second tier to the Premier League, and with the player having 18 months left on his contract.”

Moyes reportedly sent scouts from Everton to watch Sunderland’s game against Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday evening ahead of a potential transfer attempt, though it is likely that the Black Cats would rebuff any interest during the January window, given their league position.