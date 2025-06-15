The second part of the summer transfer window opens for business this week - but who could join Sunderland ahead of their Premier League return?

Sunderland’s summer transfer business is already well underway as the Black Cats prepare for their big return to the Premier League.

The Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United provided good news in the transfer market for Regis Le Bris as a clause was triggered in Enzo Le Fee’s loan deal that has now made the Roma midfielder a permanent member of the Black Cats squad.

There have been departures with Jobe Bellingham completed a potential club record move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Wembley hero Tommy Watson officially completed his move to Brighton and Hove Albion after the two clubs agreed a deal in March. Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed have also returned to parent clubs Bournemouth and Lens after spending last season on loan at the Stadium of Light.

Naturally, Sunderland have been linked with a whole host of possible signings as the transfer window opens up once again this week - but which deals could be on the agenda for the Black Cats hierarchy?

Ajax' Dutch midfielder Kian Fitz-Jim and Ajax's English midfielder #6 Jordan Henderson celebrate the victory of their team at the end of the Dutch Eredivisie football match between AFC Ajax and Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, on February 2, 2025. Ajax won 2-1 over Feyenoord | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan Henderson - Ajax

Could a large dose of football romance be delivered by the England midfielder bookending his career with spells with his boyhood club? Henderson has enjoyed a stellar career since leaving Sunderland to join Liverpool in a reported £20m deal during the summer of 2011 and has become a Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner during his time away from Wearside. Now at Ajax, Henderson is believed to be available and would give leadership and experience to the Black Cats side.

Lennon Miller - Motherwell

Another midfielder, albeit one at the opposite end to his career. If Henderson provides experience, Miller would instil more potential into a squad full of young talents. At the age of just 18, the Motherwell youngster has already captured the attention of several big name clubs after impressing for the Scottish Premiership club. Sunderland have been linked with Miller during the same week he earned his first senior caps for Scotland, marking his maiden start at senior level with an assist in a 4-0 win against Liechtenstein.

Harry Toffolo - Nottingham Forest

Sunderland have quality in their back four and players that will be ready to prove themselves at the highest level of the English game - but there is a need to provide further depth to Le Bris’ options at the back. Forest full-back Toffolo is out of contract later this month and is one defender that is said to be on the Black Cats radar.

Chris Mepham - Bournemouth

A familiar face and someone already accustomed to life on Wearside. The Wales international played a key role in helping Sunderland secure promotion into the Premier League last season but has now returned to Bournemouth after his loan deal came to an end following a fine display in the play-off final at Wembley. The Cherries have extended his contract by an additional 12 months - but Mepham is believed to be available.

Max Johnston - Sturm Graz

Another Scotland international and another full-back on this list. Middlesbrough-born Johnston came through the youth ranks at Motherwell before joining Austrian side Sturm Graz in the summer of 2023. The twice-capped Scotland defender has already made over 60 appearances for his current employers and has featured in all three major European competitions. Another defensive option that would provide cover and competition at full-back.

Tommy Doyle - Wolves

Doyle has been linked with Sunderland in the past and is said to be on the Black Cats radar once again ahead of their return to the Premier League. The midfielder moved to Wolves on loan in September 2023 before that deal was converted into a permanent switch last summer. However, the former England Under-21 star made just five starts in all competitions and is said to be available for a move this summer.

Matthis Abline - Nantes

A relatively new name said to be on the Black Cats list of targets for the summer transfer window. The Nantes striker is currently on international duty with France at the European Under-21 Championship. He has received major praise in recent days and is believed to be on the radar of several clubs across Europe.