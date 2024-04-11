Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds says Sunderland’s change of shape at Leeds United cleared the way for Timothée Pembélé’s full debut for the club, and says he believes his best position will be at wing back in the future.

Pembélé has struggled for regular opportunities in an injury-hit first campaign on Wearside, and has found himself behind Trai Hume in the pecking order when fit in recent weeks. Dodds’ decision to combat Leeds United’s attacking threat by moving to a back five meant that both featured in the starting XI, with Hume primarily responsible for dealing with Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

Pembélé delivered an assured performance to build on between now and the end of the season and beyond, while Dodds believes Sunderland are creating a strong platform to build from defensively.

“We did a lot of work over the two days with Timmy,” Dodds said,

“We wanted to make sure he was really clear in terms of the angles and distances we wanted, and I felt he executed that really well. I think the shape change helps Timmy, I’ll be really honest with you. When we change to that shape, I think it suits Timmy, and I’ve really been waiting to move to that shape, to give him the opportunity, because I think that’s probably his best position. It wasn’t just Timmy though, I felt there were a lot of really professional performances out of possession.

“If we can get the in-possession stuff right now, then I think we can be a really strong team, regardless of age or inexperience of anything else,” Dodds added.

“I know Easter Monday was a real disappointment for everyone involved in the football club, and I can’t hide away from that, but that’s now four clean sheets in the last five games so with the out-of-possession stuff, I think we’re really starting to understand what we’re trying to do. If we can just improve in possession, then I think we can be a really strong team.”

The change in shape also cleared the way for Callum Styles to return to the starting XI, and like Pembélé he appeared more comfortable in a back five than he has previously done in a back four.

"I think so, I had a little conversation with them at half time about the in-possession stuff because I felt they were too reserved, and I wanted them to be a little more adventurous,” Dodds said.