Mike Dodds says Tommy Watson will get another chance to impress in first-team training ahead of the final Championship fixture of the campaign next weekend.

Watson was called up into the matchday squad for the 1-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday after impressing in an U21s victory over Liverpool at Eppleton earlier in the week. Watson’s selection, as well as the return of Patrick Roberts who missed last weekend’s game due to personal reasons, meant that Bradley Dack and Mason Bursow missed out on the squad.

Both travelled with the group and though Dodds admitted that the call was made with one eye on the future, he said that was no the main factor in his decision. As it stands, both will be leaving the club this summer.

“There was a little bit of that though that wasn't the final decision,” Dodds said.

“Bradley had been in and out of training, he'd only trained once in the week and so I didn't want to include him without that full week under his belt. I spoke to Mason, that was more that when I was planning my bench - I didn't see a scenario where I was going to put both Mason and Luis Hemir on the pitch.

“I also felt that when I watched Tommy Watson for the U21s earlier this week that he deserved an opportunity to be in and around the squad. He's been training with us lately and will do so again next week, so we'll see how he does then.”