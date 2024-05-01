Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds has reflected on Dan Neil's superb Sunderland campaign after the midfielder's recent ankle injury, saying that the 22-year-old does not get enough credit for his tactical contribution.

The interim Sunderland boss says the 22-year-old is a player the club should be looking to build the team around as they look to kick on from a disappointing second half of the campaign this summer. Neil has missed the last two fixtures with a significant ankle injury and will not be involved when Sheffield Wednesday visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland expect Neil to be fit for the start of pre-season and while hugely impressed with his progress, Dodds says the target will be improving his output in the final third.

"I’m a huge Dan Neil fan," Dodds said, reflecting on Neil's campaign.

"In my personal opinion I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. I think he’s got a huge future ahead of him and he should be one of the players the club are building the team around and I can’t speak highly enough of him.

"I think the club have got a really, really good footballer, a real humble boy who has come thorough the academy. He’s a wonderful asset. He’s tactically excellent, in both phases, in and out of possession. If I ask him to execute something, he’s almost like my voice on the pitch in terms of the tactical stuff with the things he spots and solves for you. I’ve got nothing but praise for Dan.

"Can he score more goals? Potentially. His counterargument to that is he’s obviously playing deeper, but I do think he’s a player who can have more effect in the top area of the pitch.”

While Neil has clearly been impacted in an attacking sense by playing in a deeper role since Corry Evans' ACL injury, Dodds hopes the development of Sunderland's style means he can contribute more even if he continues in that position.

"I think this year, if you went back to the early games of the season, he did play more advanced. So I do think it’s a role he can definitely fulfil," Dodds said.

"In terms of what is his best position? He’s still a young man, he could end up being a No.6, he could end up being a No.8, I think he does both roles really well. I just think, even if he is playing as the No.6, we’re going to be a team who wants to have more of the ball moving forward and that No.6 position will be more advanced and be more in the opposition half than it would be in our half. So even as a No.6, I think he can have more of an influence on the top area of the pitch in terms of key passes or more forward passes and those types of things.