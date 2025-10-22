Wilson Isidor has scored three goals for Sunderland already this season

Former Sunderland talent Dwight Yorke has praised Wilson Isidor for his sharp start to life in the Premier League.

The Frenchman has already struck three times in the top flight, and could have had a fourth in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Wolves had he not strayed offside in the build-up. Isidor also has the distinction of being the first player in the Premier League era to score in each of a newly promoted side’s opening three home matches.

And Yorke, who himself registered 123 goals during an illustrious career in the English top flight, has credited the Sunderland attacker for the manner in which he has adapted to life in a famously challenging division.

What has Dwight Yorke said about Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor?

Speaking exclusively to The Echo, courtesy of Esports Bets, when asked about Isidor’s recent form, the Trinidad and Tobago head coach said: “Well, I think it's important that you find a player, one that is adapted to the Premier League. It's a little bit unknown. Again, I didn't know too much about him, but scoring three goals at this stage, it's a good return and you need that. You need people to score your goals if you're going to survive in the Premier League and you seem to have found one in the striker there.

“So, yeah, listen, again, it's not an easy league. It's never easy for anyone. Sunderland, among the hierarchy, probably will be one of the teams expected to go down. At the moment, they are showing against that and may it long continue. But you certainly need players who can get your goals because any way of surviving, you have to have somebody who can probably score you 15 goals at this level. And I think that you have found a player that obviously got off to a really good start and he ought to build on that and he will gain a lot of confidence from that.”

Yorke added: “But certainly, either way you look at it, you've got to find people who can get you goals because that's the only way you're going to survive. Certainly scoring at home and three goals in return so far, it's a pretty good start. It's a solid start and hopefully you'll be able to build on that. But you will need people to score goals if you're going to survive in this league and hopefully that will be the case and may it long continue in his quest to be the top scorer at Sunderland this year again.”

