Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recently relegated Burnley have become the latest club on the hunt for a new manager

Burnley have begun their search for a new boss after Vincent Kompany’s departure for Bayern Munich was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Kompany landed in Munich this afternoon and was officially announced as the club’s new boss, signing a three-year deal. Burnley are believed to have negotiated a compensation fee in the region of 12 million euros and said in a statement that it was ‘impossible’ to keep the former Manchester City defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We can confirm that Burnley Football Club has come to an agreement that will allow Vincent Kompany to leave Turf Moor,” a club statement said.

“Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible. We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities.

“We wish only the best for Vincent and would like to put on record our appreciation for his dedication every single day he was a part of this football club. Our priority remains the stability and success of Burnley FC, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that our ambition is realised - namely our return to the Premier League. We have started the search for a new manager and will make an announcement in due course.”

Former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is the early frontrunner for the role at Turf Moor, with his record of two Championship promotions said to appeal to the Clarets as they bid to secure an instant return to the top tier. Steve Cooper is said to have rejected an initial approach from Burnley as holds out for a Premier League job, with Frank Lampard also reportedly in contention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany’s backroom team is yet to be confirmed but sources in Bavaria have indicated that it could include a promotion for Rene Maric. Maric was heavily linked with the vacancy on Wearside, having previously been a contender for the head coach role. Former Newcastle United striker Craig Bellamy is not expected to be make the move with Kompany despite working with him in both of his previous roles.

New name linked with Sunderland vacancy

Another name linked with the Burnley vacancy is former Young Boys boss Raphaël Wicky. Wicky is also emerging as a contender for the role at Sunderland, according to The Sun. They claim that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus remains keen on appointing Will Still, but that Wicky is emerging as an alternative.