The full schedule for this season’s EFL play-off campaign has been revealed.

As we head into the final stretch of the season, it is starting to look increasingly likely that Sunderland will be contesting a play-off campaign this season.

At the time of writing the Black Cats are eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places following consecutive defeats to Leeds United and Hull City last week. They do, however, also boast a 12-point cushion over seventh place with just 12 matches left to play this term, and barring a dreadful capitulation, the expectation is that come May, Regis Le Bris’s side should, at the very least, be preparing themselves for a run at the play-offs.

For Sunderland, the play-offs have held mixed fortunes in recent seasons. Back in 2022, for instance, the Black Cats finally sealed a long-awaited return to the Championship with a 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, having dumped Sheffield Wednesday out in the semi-finals.

More recently, Tony Mowbray guided the club to an improbable play-off campaign in 2023, with Sunderland even taking an advantage into the second leg of their semi-final against Luton Town after a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light. Ultimately, however, a beleaguered Black Cats side would come unstuck at Kenilworth Road, losing 2-0 and missing out on a second visit to Wembley in two years.

But when are the key dates that Sunderland and their Championship rivals should be keeping an eye on ahead of their prospective play-off pushes this term? Here’s everything you need to know...

When does the regular EFL season end?

The final day of the regular 46-game EFL season is Saturday, May 3rd. In the Championship, all 12 fixtures will kick off at 12.30pm, while all fixtures in Leagues One and Two will get underway at 3pm.

When are the Championship play-off semi-finals?

After the conclusion of the regular league season, the first legs of the Championship play-off semi-finals will be contested on Thursday, May 8th, for the sides who finish 3rd and 6th, and Friday, May 9th, for the sides who finish 4th and 5th.

The reverse fixtures will be played on Monday, May 12th (3rd vs 6th) and Tuesday, May 13th (4th vs 5th). All Championship play-off semi-finals will kick off at 8pm.

When are the League One and League Two play-off semi-finals?

Both first legs in League One will be played on Saturday, May 10th, with one kicking off at 12.30pm and one getting underway at 7.45pm. The second legs will be played on Wednesday, May 14th and Thursday, May 15th respectively.

In League Two, both first legs will be contested on Sunday, May 11th, with one kicking off at 3.30pm and the other commencing at 6.30pm. The second legs will then be held on Friday, May 16th and Saturday, May 17th.

When is the Championship play-off final?

The Championship play-off final will be held at Wembley on Saturday, May 24th.

The League One and League Two play-off finals will take place on Sunday, May 25th and Monday, May 26th respectively.

