EFL clubs - including Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool - to wear black armbands and hold minute’s silence

Sunderland host Reading at the Stadium of Light, Hartlepool United host Sutton United in League Two while Sunderland’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough travel to Cardiff City.

Ahead of the weekend fixtures, an EFL statement read: “Through our official charity partnership with the British Red Cross, the EFL is supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Players will wear black armbands this weekend. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images).