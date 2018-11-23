EFL expert reveals how Sunderland sealed the biggest bargain of the summer

EFL expert Colin Murray believes Sunderland secured one of the biggest bargains of the summer in the shape of Chris Maguire.

Writing in his weekly column in the Metro newspaper, Murray revealed who he felt were the biggest bargains secured by EFL clubs over the summer.

And the TV personality, who presents the EFL highlights show on Quest, believes that Maguire the finest purchases of the summer.

The wideman has flourished since moving to the Stadium of Light from Bury and has built up a strong rapport with supporters after some impressive performances.

And that combination of on and off field success leads Murray to conclude that Maguire has been the best find of the summer in League One.

"Chris Maguire at Sunderland, maybe the most unlikely success story of them all," he wrote.

"He arrived from relegated Bury where he was unhappy, unfancied and unwanted but has quickly ascended to Black Cat royalty.

"It is not just his five goals in support of Josh Maja, but also his connection with the fans who have christened him 'King'

"Manager Jack Ross is chasing the demons from the Stadium of Light, and flying winger Maguire embodies that new found optimism."

Murray also picked out Portsmouth duo Ronan Curtis and Lee Brown and reported Sunderland target Lyle Taylor as other fine bargains from the third tier.