Eliezer Mayenda keeps up fine form as Sunderland survive Cardiff City scare

Sunderland ran out 2-1 winners against the Bluebirds on Saturday afternoon.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunderland’s Championship clash with Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris insisted that his side still needed “ten or twelve points” to assure their play-off fate this season. As the dust settles on a 2-1 victory over the Bluebirds, presumably the Frenchman will now be looking for a single-digit return from the final 10 games of the campaign.

This was, by and large, an energised performance from Sunderland, who sparked into life with an early opening goal from Eliezer Mayenda, and refused to let up from that point onwards, pressing and probing at their opponents in a manner that has often eluded them during the more stuttering moments of their ongoing promotion push.

Even after Cardiff levelled proceedings with a rare chance shortly before the interval, the Black Cats kept at their task, and while there were to be more fraught moments besides, their attacking diligence was eventually rewarded when Chris Mepham found a winning goal with twelve minutes left on the clock.

Prior to kick-off, Le Bris took the relatively bold - and somewhat unexpected - decision to name an unchanged starting XI from last Friday’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with the likes of Wilson Isidor and Chris Rigg rested once again as Mayenda continued at the point of attack and Alan Browne started in the midfield. Almost instantly, his faith was repaid.

On an afternoon in which it felt as if spring had finally sprung on Wearside, Sunderland came haring out of the gates, pinning their Welsh visitors back from the first whistle and taking the lead after just two minutes. Fierce pressure from Browne on the right flank forced Cardiff into a sloppy turnover of possession, and Patrick Roberts was on hand to slide a deft ball into Mayenda, who calmly cut inside his man and tucked a left-footed effort away into the bottom corner.

From there, Sunderland kicked on assuredly and seemed to tap into a reserve of the dominant swagger that came to hallmark so many of their home performances earlier this season. Several smart passages of interplay between Leo Hjelde, Jobe Bellingham, and the joyously inventive Romaine Mundle almost ended in efforts on goal as the Black Cats seized the initiative in front of an enthused and raucous home crowd. Their endeavour was almost rewarded after a quarter of an hour when Trai Hume leathered a volley narrowly wide of the upright.

Cardiff, for their part, did their utmost to keep astride with their hosts in the early exchanges, but could barely lay a glove on Le Bris’ rampant side, and looked constantly susceptible to danger on the break as Mundle basked in the early March sunshine warming his berth out on the left wing and Browne provided a constant nuisance in the engine room.

Things weren’t to go all Sunderland’s way, however, with the aforementioned Roberts forced off through injury after 23 minutes. The 28-year-old was replaced by Rigg, and while the alteration initially did little to stilt the general momentum of the contest, Cardiff did muster up their first meaningful effort of the afternoon shortly afterwards, with Callum Robinson dispossessing Dan Neil in a threatening area and lashing his shot wide of Anthony Patterson’s far post.

And despite Sunderland looking like the much busier side for large swathes of the first half, that warning sign would soon be followed by an equaliser from the Bluebirds. After Le Bris’ men came mightily close to doubling their lead courtesy of a typically incisive breakaway from Mundle, Cardiff immediately went down the other end and launched a searching diagonal into the Black Cats’ penalty area. Patterson, perhaps justifiably, felt he was fouled as he came to collect the cross, referee Darren Bond waved away his protests, and Isaak Davies was on hand to sweep home into an empty net.

Sunderland nearly re-established their advantage almost instantly, however. Yet more eye-catching work from Mundle culminated in a through ball to the relentless Mayenda, but the teenager could only find the side-netting after rounding Ethan Horvath with his first touch.

The second half would begin in much the same pattern as the first ended; Sunderland dictating the tempo and eking out territorial gains, Cardiff testing the hosts’ patience and hoping to capitalise on any scarce opportunity that presented itself. Within a matter of minutes, both sides would nearly get their way. First the substitute Rigg arrowed a fairly tame shot into the waiting palms of Horvath, before Yousef Salech came within a whisker of finding a second for the visitors as his rifled effort cannoned off the inside of the post. Replays would suggest that Patterson got a vital touch.

That scare was seemingly the trigger for Le Bris to roll his proverbial dice, with Isidor and Dennis Cirkin introduced in place of Browne and Hjelde. But as Sunderland switched to the 4-4-2 that many observers have been calling for of late, they found themselves increasingly bogged down in an all-too-familiar quagmire - struggling to create clear-cut sights of goal against an opponent intent on stifling the latter stages of an encounter.

Repeatedly, the quartet of Mayenda, Isidor, Mundle, and Bellingham found themselves in promising positions, but were unable to fashion anything tangible on the counter. It was within this context that Le Bris went to his bench again, bringing on Tommy Watson in place of Mundle for a long-awaited return.

And then, inspiration. After Neil was soundly flattened on the edge of the Cardiff box, Sunderland worked a clever set-piece routine to their advantage, releasing Isidor into a corridor of space inside the penalty area, from which he squared a ball into the path of the waiting Mepham to tap home from point blank range. Cue relief and jubilation from the vocal home support.

From there, Sunderland’s game management - a trait that has failed them at times this season - came into its own. For the most part, the Black Cats were able to suffocate any lingering resolve out of Cardiff, and could even have extended their lead further when a break involving Isidor, Mayenda, and Watson resulted in an effort blazed over the bar.

In the end, though, this was to be a narrow - and in fairness, deserved - victory for the home side, who, with 10 games of the regular season left to play, have kept their slim hopes of automatic promotion alive and reasserted their claim as play-off shoe-ins.