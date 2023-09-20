England vs Scotland: Lionesses fans sell-out Sunderland's Stadium of Light with over 48,000 expected
England's match against Scotland at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Friday evening has officially sold-out.
The Lionesses reached the World Cup final last summer in Australia but were defeated by Spain after a nervy encounter between the two sides.
Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses return to action for the first time since that final defeat against old enemies Scotland at the Stadium of Light in the Nations League group opener
The opening Nations League match between England and Scotland will take place on Friday, September 22 and is scheduled to get kick-off at 7:45pm.
Sunderland's Stadium of Light can host around 48,800 fans at full capacity with the FA announcing that tickets for the clash have sold-out.
For those who have missed out on a ticket, England vs Scotland will be broadcast live on ITV 1 with coverage scheduled to commence from 7:30pm Fans can also stream the match live through ITVX.
Former Sunderland players Lucy Bronze, Lucy Staniforth and Jordan Nobbs are in the England squad but Beth Mead misses out due to injury.