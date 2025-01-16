Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enzo Le Fée joined Sunderland on an initial loan deal from AS Roma last week

Enzo Le Fée says he is raring to go as Sunderland prepare to face Burnley on Friday night.

The AS Roma loanee is expected to make his debut at some stage in the game and has spelled out his desire to win promotion to the Premier League with the Black Cats. In an interview with club media, he said he was relishing the pressure of the season run-in as he explained why he decided to make the switch to Wearside.

"It's a big challenge at a big club," he said.

"I think Sunderland has to play in the Premier League and I joined because I want to get a promotion. I hope I can help the team do this and I want to win a lot of games in front of the fans. Also I know the coach and I know how he wants to play football. I can also discover a new Championship, so I'm very excited. We play football to play big games with a lot of pressure so I love this, I want to play every game, every week. Here we will have pressure every game because we want to go to the Premier League - we have to win."

Le Fée says he hopes he can make an impact in the final third but was also relishing the prospect of playing in such a notoriously physical league.

He said: "I'm creative, I love to make the last pass and give assists - sometimes to score as well! I like to defend as well, I love tackles and I know in this Championship, you love tackles also. It's a nice match. I spoke with the coach before and he told me the level in the team was high and I can see this in the training. Now I need to connect with everybody, one week, two week maybe and then we will enjoy [a proper connection] on the pitch. I'm very excited to play against the team second in the league, it's one of the biggest games of the season."