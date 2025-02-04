Sunderland defeated Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Monday evening in the Championship

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor delivered a wide-ranging interview with ITV sport after the Black Cats win against Middlesbrough in the Championship.

The striker netted Sunderland’s second goal and after the clash, spoke about the game, his new goals, the Black Cats automatic promotion hopes and message to rival teams like Sheffield United and Burnley:

Wilson Isidor’s verdict on Middlesbrough game

“We were really concentrated before the game. We really wanted to win that game more here in the stadium. Because we wanted to take six points against them, because it's important for us for the race title.So that's why I think my emotion was a little bit too much. But it's okay, nothing is too much for this club, nothing is too much for those fans. So that's why my reaction was like that. I just enjoyed to play here, so that's amazing.

“We know that football is only high and down, you know. Last time I missed two penalties. It can happen in the world of football.I just need to bounce back, keep the chin up. The fans really helped me, because it's tough, you know, to accept. But they were just amazing. That's why this week everything was more easy for me to sign that contract. Because I just love to play here and be with those fans and my teammates.”

Wilson Isidor on Enzo Le Fee’s masterclass

“I said before, Enzo is a top player. I just have to run. Then I come in front of the keeper. Oh my God. It's R9 vibes vibes, no? When you come in front of the keeper, you have to keep your cool and I just say I wait that he gives me small information. And I see he's not moving, so I see if I can make him move. He moves, he opens me the space, I just score.”

Wilson Isidor’s 2024-25 goalscoring target

“I say in the beginning of the season I want to reach the 10. Now I'm at the 10.20. If it's difficult, it can be 20. I would be happy.I just want to score to make the team win. That's the most important for me. So I don't want to fix limits.”

Le Bris’ half-time message during Middlesbrough game

“At half-time, the coach said they were more aggressive than us. Because we know how the game is important for them. So we have to react to what they are doing on the pitch to us. So we put clearly more aggressivity. And we try to directly play more vertical.Because that's our strength. So we play on our strengths. More aggressively and play with the passion also. Because we play for Sunderland and you need to play with passion.”

Message to promotion rivals

“I think everybody knows and we are not shy to say it. We want to get promoted in the automatic play. So we know that the race is tough. Because there is a good team also and we know that this group is special. Also the coach, I think the fans know that this group is special and we really enjoy to be together. So we will try to get the promotion and give our best. Because that's only what we can do with the jersey.”