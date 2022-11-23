The Sunderland squad is in Dubai this week as the Championship takes a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup. When the league campaign resumes they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3.

After a week off Sunderland are now preparing for a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.

Sunderland will play Al-Shabab on Friday 25 November at 17:00 GST (13:00 GMT) at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence and will only be available at the venue. Tickets are priced at 80AED for adults and 30AED for under-16s.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)