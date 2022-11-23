Everything you need to know about Sunderland vs Al-Shabab in Dubai
Sunderland have confirmed ticket and streaming information for the fixture versus Al-Shabab Football Club.
The Sunderland squad is in Dubai this week as the Championship takes a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup. When the league campaign resumes they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3.
After a week off Sunderland are now preparing for a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.
Sunderland will play Al-Shabab on Friday 25 November at 17:00 GST (13:00 GMT) at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence and will only be available at the venue. Tickets are priced at 80AED for adults and 30AED for under-16s.
Supporters not in Dubai will be able to tune in to SAFC Live, with streaming passes now on sale for £7.50 by clicking here.
Sunderland fan groups – including The Spirit of ‘37 and the Red and White Army – have raised concerns about playing a club from Saudi Arabia.