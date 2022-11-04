The 31-year-old centre-back was on the Black Cats’ radar when Gus Poyet was in charge at the Stadium of Light, but instead made the move from Celtic to Southampton in 2015.

Van Dijk then signed for Liverpool for a reported £75 million in 2018 and has gone on to win the Champions League and Premier League with The Reds.

Speaking on Gary Neville's The Overlap, Van Dijk answered fan questions and was asked if it was true that he'd agreed to sign for Sunderland before leaving Celtic.

Virgil van Dijk playing for Liverpool. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"Wow. That's unbelievable," van Dijk replied.

"Is that your agent on Twitter asking these questions?!" Neville chipped in.