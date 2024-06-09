Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former England, Derby County, Chelsea and Everton man has been linked with a host of jobs

Frank Lampard has revealed recently turning managerial jobs down - and has insisted he is keen to return to full-time work.

The former Chelsea and Everton manager was linked with the Sunderland head coach role when Tony Mowbray was axed last season. The bookies have also regularly included the ex-England man in their fields this time around as the Black Cats look for Michael Beale’s successor.

"Some opportunities have come my way, they didn't feel right for the time. So I've kind of taken that decision a bit at times,” Lampard told talkSPORT. "But now I feel ready so we will see what opportunities come up. I'm certainly ready to work. I love doing what I do, so we will see.

The 45-year-old former Derby County boss added: "I'd like to find the right opportunity. I mean, I've enjoyed the break in a sense because football management takes over your life. That is the beauty of it and also sometimes you realise when you're out if it, it is about spending time with your family. I have got a young family, too, that is important. So that has been nice."

Lampard has been out of work after a stint in charge of Chelsea as caretaker in 2023 but has been linked with several jobs including Canada, Rangers and most recently Burnley and Birmingham City.

"I've been linked with different jobs and to be fair, I've enjoyed having a year out. It has been good for me," he said live on air. You want to be working but in terms of family life outside. I've got four children and two of them are young.

"It has been great to be around them. So some of the decisions I've taken have been my own to stay and spend time with my family. Sometimes, being out of the game gives you time to reflect. Maybe, become a bit better, you are watching a lot of games and you are always trying to develop.

"I am ready to work. When it feels the right opportunity comes, whether it's my end or someone wants to give me that opportunity, I think I am pretty well-versed to understand what that is. Because I have had difficult jobs. When I went into Derby, we had FFP problems, we managed to give to a play-off final. All great experiences.

"At Chelsea, I went in with a transfer ban, at Everton, obviously the issues there. So I have taken on challenges. So probably now is the right time to find the right challenges with the right job, the right support and expectations around it."

Pascal Jansen and Liam Rosenior are believed to be two of the candidates Sunderland are currently considering as decision-makers hunt for the club's next permanent head coach after Mike Dodds’ interim spell in charge during the back end of 2023-24. Queens Park Rangers boss Martí Cifuentes has also been linked with the job in recent days.