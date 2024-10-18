Steve Bruce | Getty Images

Blackpool posted an update on the sad situation on Friday evening with Steve Bruce to miss tomorrow’s game against Barnsley

Blackpool have announced the news that Steve Bruce will miss the League One club’s next fixture after the tragic passing of his young grandson.

The former Sunderland and Newcastle United boss took over the reins at Bloomfield Road earlier this season after an extended period away from the game following time spent at West Brom back in 2022.

The 66-year-old won his first four league games as boss of the Tangerines following his appointment at the beginning of September and won the League One Manager of the Month award. However, Blackpool have announced that Bruce will be absent for tomorrow’s clash against Barnsley.

Blackpool released a statement on Friday evening: “The club can announce that Head Coach Steve Bruce will not be in attendance at tomorrow's fixture against Barnsley due to the tragic passing of his four-month old grandson, Madison. “Everyone at the football club send their love to Steve and his family. We ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family.”

Bruce managed Sunderland between 2009 and 2011, as the club finished 13th and 10th in the Premier League. The former Manchester United favourite left the club at the beginning of the 2011-12 season following a poor run of results.

Bruce’s former clubs also include Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United. Several EFL teams expressed condolences to Bruce on social media following the news. The Echo would like to extend our sympathy to the Bruce family at this time.

Alex Bruce, son of Steve Bruce and the uncle of Madison, will also miss Salford City’s game on Saturday against Crewe Alexandra. Alex Bruce is currently an assistant coach with the League Two club.

Their statement read: “Salford City announces that Assistant Manager Alex Bruce will not be in attendance at tomorrow’s fixture away at Crewe Alexandra due to the tragic passing of his four-month old nephew, Madison. All at the football club send our love and full support to Alex, Matt Smith and the family. We request that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family.”