Ex-Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson has opened up on his Saudi Arabia move, Liverpool exit and biggest regret

Jordan Henderson has admitted that, in hindsight, he may have made “different decisions” regarding his controversial move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia.

The former Sunderland midfielder faced widespread criticism in 2023 after leaving Anfield to join Al-Ettifaq on a lucrative contract in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. Henderson, who had previously been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, later apologised to anyone he may have hurt or disappointed after cutting short his three-year deal just six months in to join Ajax.

Now back in the Premier League with Brentford, the Wearsider says the transition from Liverpool was emotionally difficult after 12 years on Merseyside. “It felt like a break-up,” Henderson said during a recent interview.

“It was just difficult. I think if you asked a lot of players when they leave a club – not just Liverpool – you have been at for so long and have that attachment to, whether you retire or move on, I think for a period of time it’s really difficult. That was hard, but within time things change, you move on, but I would say that was probably the most difficult time.”

Henderson admitted he avoided watching English football after leaving Liverpool, including his former club’s matches, joking that being “nearly halfway around the world” made that easier. However, his switch to Saudi Arabia drew strong backlash, and he was even booed by England fans during a pair of Wembley fixtures in October 2023. The criticism affected his reputation and may have contributed to his omission from Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

“I don’t think it was the reason why I missed the Euros,” Henderson said. “When I was in Saudi I think I was in every camp prior to the Euros, so I don’t think it was a reason. Timing, with everything in hindsight, yes, maybe I would have made different decisions.

“But at the time that’s how I felt and the decision I made was for many different reasons and only I know them reasons, but in the end I’ve just tried to do the right thing that I think that was best. I thought it was best to do that at the time and then I thought it was best to come back to Europe and go and play for Ajax.”

Reflecting on the past two years, Henderson says the experience has helped him grow both as a footballer and as a person, despite the criticism he faced. “I am not going to lie, over the past couple of years I have had some tough moments,” he said. “But when you come out the other side, you look back, you learn a lot about yourself and it makes you stronger, makes you think differently.

“If you use it in the right way, it can help you, and that’s all I’ve ever tried to do. Of course, I’m not perfect and I’ve made mistakes in the past. Of course, I will have throughout my career. But all I’ve ever tried to do is the right thing and help as many people around me as I can, and try to use the negative stuff to be a better player and help my team wherever I’ve been.”

Now recalled to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel and back in the Premier League under Keith Andrews at Brentford, Henderson says he continues to channel criticism into motivation and rejects suggestions that his role with England is merely symbolic.

“The most important people are the manager, the coaching staff and the players and what they think,” he said ahead of England’s friendly against Wales. “Ask them what they think, if I am a cheerleader when I am here. I don’t think one of the best managers in Europe would be choosing me just to do that.”

