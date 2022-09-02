Ex-Sunderland and Monaco goalkeeper reveals why Wearside return didn't happen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats had explored the possibility of bringing in an experienced goalkeeper to compete with Anthony Patterson and Alex Bass, yet club sources have indicated they are happy with their squad following the end of the window.

Sunderland were credited with interest in Mannone, who was a free agent after leaving Monaco, yet the 34-year-old has stayed in France and signed a one-year deal at Lorient.

And he has now explained why the move to Sunderland didn’t materialise.

Vito Mannone. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images).

Taking to his Instagram stories, he posted a picture collage of his time at Sunderland with the words: “Thanks safc fans for all the kind messages those days.

"Conditions were not right for me to come back. not talking about money. I still in need of other challenges and I will follow the club as always as a true fan remembering all the emotions you made me live.

"So let’s keep fighting and get the club back where it belongs. Haway the Lads.”

Mannone made 80 appearances for Sunderland after signing for the club from Arsenal in 2013. He left Wearside four years later to join Reading.

