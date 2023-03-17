The 32-year-old has been a free agent since last summer when there was mutual agreement to cancel the defender’s contract at Watford - with a year left to run on the deal.

Rose made just nine appearances for The Hornets after re-signing for the club from Tottenham in 2021.

Before establishing himself as a regular starter at Spurs, the defender made 27 Premier League appearances at Sunderland while on loan at the Stadium of Light during the 2012/13 season.

Former Sunderland full-back Danny Rose has been a free agent since leaving Watford last summer. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

He also made 13 appearances on loan at Newcastle in 2020 and has earned 29 caps for England, including five appearances at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

According to The Sun, Rose, who was born in Doncaster, has been training with York to build up his fitness.

York sacked manager David Webb last month, with assistant Michael Morton taking interim charge at the York Community Stadium.

Morton previously worked as a Youth Development Phase Lead coach at Leeds United, at the same time Rose was coming through the ranks at Elland Road.

The defender didn’t make a senior appearance for The Whites after stepping up from the club’s academy set-up, before signing for Tottenham in 2007.

York are 18th in the National League table and preparing for a home fixture against Dorking Wanderers this weekend.