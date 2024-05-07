Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Ham have announced that David Moyes will leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland boss returned to manage West Ham in the Premier League for a second time back in 2019.

The 61-year-old Scot rejoined West Ham in December 2019 and guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League success last season, which was The Hammers’ first major trophy for a remarkable 43 years.

However, West Ham have won just one of their past 10 games across all competitions, losing five of those fixtures. Moyes’ side are also likely to miss out on a fourth successive season in Europe with the London club currently ninth in the Premier League. West Ham lost their last game 5-0 against Chelsea in the league.

"I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019,” Moyes said after the news was announced.

“When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe,” Moyes added.

"I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years.”

Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Lopetegui is reportedly close to making a return to management at West Ham to replace Moyes after leaving Wolves in August last year.

"David has been an absolute professional to work with and he will leave with our greatest respect and good wishes – he deserves to be held in the highest esteem for the service he has given to West Ham United, and we wish him every success in the future," Owner David Sullivan added.