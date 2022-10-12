The former Sunderland and Ipswich boss was the bookies’ favourite to take over from Steve Bruce following his sacking at the Hawthornes.

"It's bizarre," Keane said on Monday Night Football. "The bookies do play silly games with people. No, I think I've been favourite for a few jobs over the past year or two. It's all nonsense.

"The same for any speculation over the past 24 or 48 hours. Absolute rubbish."

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: TV pundit Roy Keane looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Speaking about the prospect of returning to management, Keane added: "A pit in my stomach tells me to get back in.

"I think I can help players. I'm not going to be quick to give up what I'm doing now. I have a nice life.