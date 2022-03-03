Ex-Sunderland coach lands interim role at Leeds United under new boss Jesse Marsch

Taylor left the Stadium of Light last August to take up the role of loans manager at Leeds.

And he now has a new interim role under the new head coach Jesse Marsch, who has confirmed his backroom team.

A Leeds statement read: “Finally, Jesse will be supported by our current Under-23s Head Coach Mark Jackson who will move up to first team duties. Jackson is a popular figure at Elland Road and has overseen the development of various players who are now involved with the first team squad.

Andrew Taylor in his playing days for Bolton. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

“Former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City player Andrew Taylor will step in as interim Under-23 Head Coach. Taylor joined Leeds United from Sunderland in 2021 after spending several years as part of the League One club's first team staff.”

The former Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough defender joined Sunderland as first team coach under former manager Phil Parkinson in November 2019.

