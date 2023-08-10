Ex-Sunderland favourite reveals Kyril Louis-Dreyfus talks and interesting link

Former Sunderland midfielder Lorik Cana has revealed talks with Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

The ex-Albanian international hero was a guest on the BBC's Total Sport show alongside former teammate Lee Cattermole.

The midfield pair played alongside each other for a season under Steve Bruce during the 2009-10 campaign before Cana's departure at the end of that season.

Cana, 40, has been keeping abreast of developments on Wearside, however, and revealed links to the Louis-Dreyfus family and plans to return to the Stadium of Light one day for a visit.

"I'm enjoying Albania with my family," Cana said. "I've been retired for seven years but I'm always looking at my former team and my former teammates, I love it!

"It is great to talk to you. I have never been back in Sunderland as well since I left to be honest. I have been in touch a couple of times with the new owner, which was the son of my former owner in Marseille.

"We were planning to do something like a visit to the Stadium of Light at the end of last year but we couldn't do it, but Lee if you want to organise something I would 100 per cent do it."

Cana made 31 appearances in the Premier League for Sunderland during his one-season stay on Wearside before departing for France. Stints at Galatasaray, Lazio and Nantes followed with the player winning several trophies before retiring in 2016.