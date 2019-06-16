Released Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek is a man in demand – with the Polish stopper attracting a host of interest since leaving the Stadium of Light.

The 22-year-old surprisingly featured among the club’s list of released players at the end of the 2018/19 season, with many having tipped Stryjek for an assault on the first-team next season.

But the Polish stopper will now seek-out first-team football ahead of the new campaign – with one report claiming he has a host of offers on the table.

The Sun report that clubs are lining-up to sign the released goalkeeper – leaving Stryjek with a big decision to make.

National League side Eastleigh, with whom Stryjek spent time on loan last season, are believed to be at the front of the queue to seal his signature after being left impressed by his three-month stint on the south coast.

Such a move may appeal to the stopper, who admitted he enjoyed his time with the non-league side.

“I think it was really enjoyable, to be fair, because I was there for three months and played every week,” said Stryjek.

“I think it was a really good spell in terms of physicality and men’s football.

“It was a good experience in general and I thought that I was ready to step-up my game and be higher.”

But there is also thought to be a host of interest from his homeland – leaving Stryjek with a decision to make.