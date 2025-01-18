Ex-Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray appointed by Championship promotion rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland head coach has returned to management after getting the all-clear from cancer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has concluded an emotional return to football management after suffering from bowel cancer.

After guiding Sunderland to the Championship play-offs two seasons ago, the 61-year-old was sacked by the Black Cats last campaign and eventually replaced by Michael Beale. Mowbray would join Birmingham City before having to step away due to illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after a significant time spent away from the game to aid his recovery, Mowbray has been given the all-clear and has been appointed by former club West Brom, who are seventh and just outside of the play-off spots in the Championship currently.

Mowbray has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will take charge of his first game when the Baggies travel to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Chairman Shilen Patel said: "Tony’s return is driven by the excellent head coach he is now and while I know he is proud of his previous time with the Albion, his desire to achieve new success shone through from our first meeting.

"Tony has a wealth of experience across British football and shares our vision for the football club. He truly cares about bringing the best out of players and instils determination and commitment in his teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am thrilled he is our new head coach, and we are excited to welcome him back to write a new chapter in his Baggies story with his unwavering desire to compete and win."

Sporting Director Andrew Nestor added: "Tony's extensive experience and coaching pedigree made him an exceptional candidate for the role from the start. It’s also a pleasure to now have the opportunity to work alongside someone with such a positive association with the club.

"The playing style he seeks to implement hugely compliments our model and existing squad. Tony has an attacking playing mentality and a proven track record of improving young and established players, providing a platform on which they can thrive.

"Tony’s recent track record is among the best in the last five years in terms of individual player uplift and squad performance. There is strong alignment on how we are already building out the club’s broader sporting structure and, most importantly, the way we are seeking to build the positive culture we wish to continue to foster here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been a thorough and meticulous process, beginning with a well-researched shortlist and clear criteria for what we would seek in a head coach. The work carried out over the last three weeks was designed to ensure we had the ideal fit and the right staff for the club. We spoke with Tony in-depth early on, and as soon as he became available this week, we proceeded with bringing him back to The Hawthorns.

"Our squad planning strategy that began in the summer has been ongoing in the background throughout the January window and will continue as planned."

Sunderland are next in action against Derby County at Pride Park on Tuesday evening after Saturday’s goalless draw against Burnley in the Championship.