Amad Diallo has responded to the transfer talk surrounding him with Sunderland still interested.

Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo has poured cold water of talk linking him to Birmingham City and Leicester City.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 Championship goals, while the Black Cats were one of several clubs keeping an eye on the player's situation over the summer. That was before Amad sustained a lengthy knee injury in pre-season, which caused him to miss the first half of the campaign.

Amad made his return to Erik ten Hag's squad to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League earlier this month and was named on the bench. The attacking midfielder was brought on as a second-half substitute but could do nothing to prevent his side from slipping to a 2-1 loss.

The attacking midfielder, though, has also been mentioned with a move to Birmingham City, who are just about to appoint former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and league-leaders Leicester City during the winter transfer window.

Former footballer Palmer recently stated: “Amad Diallo had a successful spell at Sunderland last season where he was their player of the season and he was absolutely outstanding. He picked up a knee injury in pre-season that’s kept him out.”

Palmer continued, “He’s fully fit now. He really enjoyed his time at Sunderland but he was working under Tony Mowbray, and he made it clear that he would go back to work for Tony Mowbray.

“This could put a spanner in the works because although Sunderland are keen to sign him, if Tony Mowbray gets the Birmingham job then I’m sure Amad will be keen to join him there.”

He also noted interest from other clubs, adding, “Leicester City are apparently interested in signing the player, and if he’s got the chance of playing for a side that’s going to get back to the Premier League, then of course he’s going to be interested in going there.”

Taking to X, Amad responded to Carlton's analysis by saying: "Stop lying mate.",