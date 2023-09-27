Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland player Julio Arca has reflected on the coming together that ended Alan Shearer's career - and has spoken about a chant directed at the Newcastle United legend whilst attending a Tyne-Wear derby as a fan.

Back in 2006, Shearer and Arca started for Newcastle United and Sunderland respectively as the Magpies defeated the Black Cats 4-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Shearer was taken off during the came after a coming together with Arca with the injury ending the former England captain's career.

“I think they make it a lot bigger than what it was,” Arca responded when asked about the tackle by former Sunderland teammate Chris Brown on the UndrTheCosh Podcast. “We playing Newcastle and we got beat I think 4-0.”

Brown corrected the Argentinian former left-back: “We were 1-0 up at half-time.”

Arca continued: “I remember just me and him going for the ball and he must have landed in the wrong way because it wasn’t even a tackle, to be honest, we just went for the ball and he landed wrongly and I think he did his meniscus, no?

“But, look, it wasn’t a malicious tackle and people make something bigger than that. I always say that Shearer was a great footballer.”

Arca was then asked about an occasion when Sunderland faced Newcastle back in 2014 and the ex-Black Cat travelled to St James’ Park with Wearsiders to watch his former team in the away end.

The former Middlesbrough man was asked to come up with a chant by the travelling Sunderland fans and has revealed why he chose a song regarding Newcastle hero Shearer.

“You know what, they got me into that,” Arca laughed. “I was going to see Sunderland-Newcastle away. Sunderland won 1-0 that day. First time I go away with the fans. They were saying, “Julio, give us a song…’ I didn’t know any song!

“And one of my mates said for me to do this one and when I started it I thought, ‘I'm going to be in trouble here.