Jordan Henderson's controversial adventure to Saudi Arabia appears to be nearing an early conclusion.

Jordan Henderson's contract at Saudi club Al Ettifaq is set to be terminated, according to an exclusive report from The Athletic.

The former Sunderland academy graduate reportedly wanted to return to the Premier League but will instead join Ajax - just six months after signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq in controversial circumstances. Henderson received criticism from LGBTQ for making the move to Saudi Arabia given his historic support of the community and Saudi Arabia's laws on sexuality.

The 33-year-old cost Al Ettifaq a fee in the region of £13million, with the Saudi club reportedly paying him a wage of around £350,000 per week. Despite his wish to return to the Premier League, however, The Athletic states that Henderson's next destination will be Ajax in Holland.

The publication reports that Henderson has reached an agreement with Al Etiffaq to the leave Saudi Pro League club and that the club are in the process of finalising his contract termination. The Athletic have also stated that Henderson has agreed in principle to join Ajax with the deal now approaching competition.

Henderson has aspirations to be named in England's European Championships squad under Gareth Southgate this summer. The midfielder came through the ranks at Sunderland, where he made 79 appearances, before signing for Liverpool in 2011, captaining The Reds to a Premier League title and Champions League triumph.