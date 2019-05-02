Ex-Sunderland manager emerges as surprising contender for Scotland job - as Jack Ross' chances fade

Former Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat has emerged as a surprise contender for the Scotland manager's job.

The Dutchman led memorably Sunderland to survival in 201 before resigning weeks into the next campaign, and has enjoyed an illustrious managerial career.

A large deal of his time in the dugout has seen him lead international teams with Advocaat having managed the Netherlands, Serbia, Russia and South Korea, among others.

And the 71-year-old could be set to take on a fresh challenge, with the Scotland managerial job firmly in his sights.

Reports from north of the border have suggested that Advocaat - currently in charge of Utrecht in his homeland - is keen on taking the job.

Indeed, the Scottish Sun claim that he has even told the Scottish FA that he would be willing to work with a young, Scottish backroom staff in order to secure the job,

And the odds on Advocaat taking the job have plummeted in recent days, with the ex-Sunderland chief now 10/1 to take the reigns.

Another former Black Cats boss, David Moyes, remains the strong favourite.

Meanwhile, Sunderland manager Jack Ross' odds have faded. He was tipped to be on the SFA's shortlist for the job, but bookmakers are now making him a heavy outsider at 25/1.