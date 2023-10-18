Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United player Chris Waddle has been tipped for a surprise return to football at the age of 62.

Waddle, who played for Tottenham, Newcastle United, Burnley, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and England during a stellar playing career, enjoys a close relationship with Hallam FC, who are currently battling an injury crisis in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, it has been suggested that the 62-year-old former attacker could return to action in a shock move. Waddle last played for the club back in 2014

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well-known football journalist Alan Biggs has suggested that Waddle could return for The Countrymen after they were forced to play with 10 men after another setback in the Senior Cup defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Tuesday night.

Biggs took to Twitter in the aftermath of that tie, saying, “Understand there is a strong possibility of Chris Waddle returning to semi-pro football two months short of his 63rd birthday. Hallam FC will consider sending an SOS to the ex-Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield Wednesday and England star amid a chronic run of injuries…

“Waddle is a friend of Hallam FC (step nine in the pyramid) and it’s believed will not need too much encouragement. Never really hung up his boots - Hallam have at least 6 players out with serious injuries. Had to play with 10 men after the latest tonight.”