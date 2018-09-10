Ex-Sunderland striker Joel Asoro gives his take on Tottenham Hotspur rumours

Joel Asoro has denied claims that a move from Sunderland to Tottenham Hotspur broke down over financial demands.

The young striker left the Stadium of Light this summer, joining Championship side Swansea City for a fee believed to be in the region of £2million following the Black Cats' relegation to League One.

But there were a host of other teams interested in Asoro - including Premier League side Tottenham, who opened talks with the frontman over a potential move.

However, a deal could not be sealed and reports suggested that the wage demands coming from Asoro's agent proved to be the stumbling block.

MORE: Sunderland chief praises colleague after he swapped 'sexy' for Sunderland

The Swede, though, denies these claims - and says his decision to end talks with Spurs was purely based upon guarantees surrounding playing time and not finances.

Speaking to Swedish publication Sportbladet, Asoro claimed he wanted assurances that he would play regularly to help cement his place in his nation's under-21 side.

While he was handed regular chances for Sunderland last season, opportunities at Spurs would have been harder to come by.

LIVE: Updates on the Black Cats' wantaway duo and transfer budget

And this - according to the striker - is why he pulled out of talks.

"We sat talking to Tottenham and they said they could not promise anything about playing time," he admitted.

“Then I felt I could not make that choice."

READ: We need to get ugly, says Jack Ross

Asoro went on to deny that finances played any part in his decision, despite reports to the contrary over the summer.

It does not hurt to have higher pay, but I thought more about playing," added the 19-year-old.

“If I want to compete seriously while playing with the U21 national team, I need to play in my club team as well.”