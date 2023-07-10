Newcastle United have signed former Sunderland player Tyler Dodds, The Echo understands.

The 27-year-old started her career with the Black Cats back in 2014, then enjoying stints with Durham, Middlesbrough, Pomigliano and Glasgow City before returning to Wearside in 2022.

However, following the Magpies' move to a full-time operation, the Gateshead-born forward has swapped Wearside for Tyneside during the summer and follows teammate Emma Kelly, who has also left Sunderland or Newcastle.

The Echo understands that Kelly, 26, will join Newcastle United after the club announced it was to go full-time with Sunderland Women not yet operating on a wholly full-time basis.

Newcastle United's move to full-time follows the team's promotion to the National League Northern Premier Division – the third tier of the national women's pyramid with the Magpies winning the Division One North title last season on a semi-professional basis last campaign. Sunderland are currently in the Championship.

Dodds and Kelly will join former Sunderland players Charlotte Potts, Katie Barker, Georgia Gibson and Olivia Watt as the Tynesiders look to make their mark. Black Cats striker Bridget Galloway, 23, has also joined Magpies this summer after her release from Durham.

It was also confirmed in Sunderland's retained list that 20-year-old Neve Herron has left Sunderland this summer in what will be another serious blow to head coach Mel Reay, though she was likely offered a full-time deal.