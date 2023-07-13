News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Exclusive: Sunderland fend off transfer interest from Wolves and Everton to retain starlets

Sunderland retained Matthew Young and Dan Parker despite interest from Wolves and Everton.

By James Copley
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read

It has been quite a couple of weeks for Sunderland goalkeeper Matthew Young.

The 16-year-old signed a two-year scholarship at the Black Cats last week alongside the likes of Chris Rigg, Ben Metcalf and Trey Ogunsuyi amongst others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fast forward a couple of days and Young has jetted out to America with Sunderland's 26-man pre-season first-team squad under head coach Tony Mowbray after the departure of Alex Bass and Adam Richardson's unfortunate injury.

The Echo understands that Young had serious interest in him from Wolves before committing to Sunderland for the next two years.

Most Popular

Another highly-rated youngster, Dan Parker, also had interest from the top-flight in the form of Everton, according to sources, but has remained at the Academy of Light alongside his scholarship peers.

And whilst young goalkeeper Toby Bell has been poached by Chelsea, Rigg has been persuaded to stay despite Newcastle's efforts with Metcalf and Ogunsuyi staying put amid interest from Liverpool, Leeds and others, as reported by The Echo earlier today.

Related topics:SunderlandExclusiveTony MowbrayEverton