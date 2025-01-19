Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland defender recently celebrated his 100th appearance for the club against Burnley

Dennis Cirkin has praised head coach Régis Le Bris for his impact on Sunderland’s young squad this season.

The defender made his 100th appearance for the club against Burnley in the Championship on Friday night at Turf Moor after joining the Black Cats while they were a League One club. However, the former Tottenham man is eyeing another promotion under Le Bris and also reflected on last campaign’s injury issues.

“When I joined, I definitely had personal goals and aspirations and along with that we had team goals,” Cirkin told Sunderland’s in-house media team. “After getting out of League One, you are always looking for the next step. You’re always looking for the next goal and that next goal for us is getting that promotion, back to where we belong.

“More importantly, back where the fans belong as well. I had a very tough season last year but on a personal note, it’s all character-building. I’m just happy that I can be part of something good with this team. Hopefully that carries on because there is nothing more that I want than getting promoted with these lads.”

On Le Bris, Cirkin added: “The staff, the gaffer and everyone else working behind the scenes deserve massive credit. There’s a lot that fans don’t see and they deserve all the credit for helping me along the way.”

Cirkin has racked up 100 appearances for Sunderland since joining the club two-and-a-half years ago from Tottenham Hotspur, where he had initially struggled as a youngster to get near the first team despite being praised by Jose Mourinho.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Cirkin added when asked about his 100th appearance against Burnley. “That’s the first word that comes to mind. To reach that many appearances for a Club of this stature, to play in front of the fans at home and the amazing support away.

“To see the stuff off the field as well. How good the community is in the city. It’s a real pleasure. I’m grateful for it every day.” Cirkin concluded: “Hopefully there is many more games and we can create many more memories with this special club.”