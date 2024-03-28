Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross has revealed that he is hoping to become a sporting director at some stage in the future.

Ross, who had stints at Hibernian and Dundee United after leaving the Black Cats in 2019, has since stepped away from the dugout and become a hugely influential figure behind the scenes at Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross is currently head of coaching development, and has had a prominent role in overseeing the development and investment in the academy since the takeover of the club in 2021. He worked closely with former sporting director Dan Ashworth, currently on gardening leave ahead of an expected move to Manchester United.

Ross believes the sporting director role is one he could see himself doing in the future, and is currently studying for a masters in the subject.

"I didn’t quit management, I just decided to explore other routes in the game,” told the i newspaper.

“Sporting director is an area I want to pursue because ironically I don’t think there’s that many people with my background in the role. That’s surprising and if you do a deeper dive there’s actually not that many who have been managers or players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dan [Ashworth] mentored me and spent a lot of time with me and one of the gaps I had in my CV was academy experience so this has been brilliantly insightful.