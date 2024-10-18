Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool are searching for a new boss after Darren Sarll’s departure

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has been named as one of the early frontrunners for the managerial vacancy at Hartlepool United.

Hartlepool have started the search for a new boss after sacking Darren Sarll this week in the aftermath of their FA Cup defeat to National League North side. Matt Gray has been named as the early favourite having previously led Sutton United out of the National League and into League Two, but Cattermole has been installed as the second favourite at 4/1 with bonuscodebets. Though he does not feature on the betting lists, Sunderland U21 boss Graeme Murty has also been linked with the vacancy after an impressive stint at the Academy of Light.

Veteran boss Lennie Lawrence will take charge of Hartlepool on an interim basis and said the club would not rush the search for a replacement. He also said he felt the club should appoint a 'north east based' boss.

"Strongest recommendation is we do not rush and it has to be right," Lawrence said.

"The squad is deep enough, the chairman has provided a perfectly suitable playing budget. The tools have been provided. Unless there's an outstanding candidate, I've said make them North East based. I'm not saying people didn't do a good job because they didn't live here or come from here, that's not fair. But I think the next one has to be North East based. They don't have to come from the North East, I don't, but they should be North East based.

"In football you never say never and never say always, but that's what I'll recommend. You have to understand what Hartlepool is, a working class area, and the club is the focal point of this community, still in this day and age. That's not always the case in big cities.

“If the team is doing well the fans are supportive; if you are not doing well this is a tough gig. You need to understand the nature of supporters, they want to see a winning team and effort."

Cattermole has made no secret of his managerial ambitions but Hartlepool have endured a frustrating period under Raj Singh’s ownership and currently sit 16th in the table.

Next Hartlepool United boss odds

Matt Gray 5/2

Lee Cattermole 4/1

Lennie Lawrence 4/1

Antony Sweeney 5/1

Graham Coughlan 6/1

Pete Wild 7/1

Phil Parkinson 7/1

Andy Peaks 16/1

Simon Grayson 18/1

David Unsworth 20/1

Keith Curle 25/1

Chris Beech 28/1

Dwight Yorke 40/1