Former Sunderland, Rangers, Celtic and St Mirren man handed shock Euro 2024 call-up
Former Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan has been handed a late call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad ahead of the European Championships this summer.
The 27-year-old spent time with Sunderland on loan back in League One under former manager Jack Ross and was part of the team that missed out on promotion to the Championship in the play-off final at Wembley against Charlton Athletic.
The attacker started his career at Rangers as a youth player before moving on to St Mirren, where he would break into their first team before securing a move to Celtic. Loans back to The Saints and then Sunderland followed - both under Ross - before a stint at the David Beckham-owned MLS club Inter Miami.
After two seasons at the club, Morgan joined the New York Red Bulls, where he has netted 26 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions and has now been called up to Scotland’s squad ahead of the Euros despite having only been capped twice by the national team.
