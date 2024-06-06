Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland man has been handed a surprise call-up ahead of Euro 2024

Former Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan has been handed a late call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad ahead of the European Championships this summer.

The 27-year-old spent time with Sunderland on loan back in League One under former manager Jack Ross and was part of the team that missed out on promotion to the Championship in the play-off final at Wembley against Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker started his career at Rangers as a youth player before moving on to St Mirren, where he would break into their first team before securing a move to Celtic. Loans back to The Saints and then Sunderland followed - both under Ross - before a stint at the David Beckham-owned MLS club Inter Miami.