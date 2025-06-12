A former Sunderland winger is assessing his next move after leaving Championship club Stoke City.

Former Sunderland star Lynden Gooch has revealed he is ‘trying to be patient’ as he awaits news on his next move following his departure from Stoke City.

The four-times capped United States international made almost 250 appearances during an eight-year spell within the senior setup at the Stadium of Light after the Black Cats saw off competition from a number of clubs across Europe to secure his signature during the summer of 2012. The winger worked his way through the Academy of Light ranks and enjoyed a loan spell with National League club Gateshead before making his senior Sunderland debut in a Capital One Cup second round win against Exeter City before heading out on another loan stint to League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Gooch’s progress was rewarded with a new three-year deal and he would become a regular part of the Black Cats side over the coming seasons. After suffering consecutive relegations, the versatile winger remained on Wearside throughout Sunderland’s four-year stay in League One and played the entire 90 minutes as the Black Cats claimed a 2-0 win against Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final in May 2022.

Gooch made 32 appearances as Sunderland marked their return to the Championship by reaching the play-offs before a semi-final defeat against Luton Town ended any thoughts of consecutive promotions. His final appearances for the club came during the first month of the 2023/24 season before he was allowed to join Championship rivals Stoke City in a cut-price deal.

The 29-year-old made 53 appearances over two seasons with the Potters - but was named on a list of four first-team players that have left the bet365 Stadium as their contracts came to an end this month. Gooch has revealed he is ‘weighing up as many things as he can’ as he looks to take the next step in his career and insisted any decision will be taken with his family in mind.

“I’m not too sure at the minute,” he told The Echo when asked what could lie in wait ahead of the new season.

“Obviously I am out of contract and I am just weighing up my options and seeing what comes my way. I just want to enjoy spending time with the family, with the kids, and then hopefully something can get sorted in the next few weeks or whenever it is. I’m just trying to be patient, weighing up as many things as I can and seeing what can suit me and my family before any decision is made.”