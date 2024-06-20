Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Sunderland academy prospect has landed a big European move after being released by Wycombe Wanderers

Former Sunderland youngster Max Stryjek is set to play in the Champions League after completing a move to Poland.

Stryjek was a free agent this summer after leaving Wycombe and has opted to join Jagiellonia Bialystok, who last season won the Polish top division for the first time in their history. That means they will enter club football’s most prestigious competition at the second qualifying round, and Stryjek could be set for a key role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Polish youth international joined Sunderland’s academy in 2015 and though he was named on the bench for two separate Wembley finals, he did not make a senior appearance and opted to leave in 2017 in search of regular senior football. The youngster was very highly rated but deemed his first-team prospects to be remote amid Jon McLaughlin’s excellent form at the time. After hugely successful spells at Eastleigh and then Livingston, Stryjek moved to Wycombe Wanderers where he quickly established himself as number one. However, his season ended in bizarre circumstances as it became clear he would leaving upon the expiration of his contract. Stryjek moved to Crewe Alexandra on an emergency loan, and played a key part as they reached the League Two play-off final. Crewe were ultimately beaten by Crawley Town.