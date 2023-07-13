Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass has moved to League Two club AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The move leaves Sunderland short in the goalkeeping department. Anthony Patterson remains the club's number one but with last year's numbers two (Bass) and three (Jacob Carney) stoppers now having departed, the Black Cats are sort for the time being.

Academy of Light graduate Adam Richardson had made the step up to the senior set-up but has suffered an injury setback, meaning 16-year-old Matthew Young has gone to America as part of Tony Mowbray's 26-man pre-season squad.

Bass, 25, moved to Wearside last summer from Portsmouth but became Sunderland's second choice behind Patterson. The goalkeeper featured just twice for the senior side last season against Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup, and later in the 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup.

“As soon as I heard about the opportunity to be here I was really excited,” said Bass to AFC Wimbledon's club site. “I’m here to be myself and hopefully improve the team. I’ve heard great things about Bayzo – Aaron Ramsdale speaks very highly of him, which I think is the best praise he can receive.