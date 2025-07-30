Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Granit Xhaka from Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Wednesday morning

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light, subject to international clearance.

The 32-year-old becomes one of the most high-profile additions in the club’s modern history, bringing with him a wealth of experience from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Champions League and international football. The deal is for an undisclosed fee.

Xhaka joins following a standout season with Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side, who completed an invincible domestic campaign, claiming their first-ever Bundesliga title and a DFB-Pokal trophy, while also reaching the UEFA Europa League final. His performances saw him finish 16th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or voting.

Before his time in Germany, Xhaka made 225 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, captaining the Gunners during his seven-year spell in North London and winning two FA Cups. Internationally, the midfielder has been a mainstay for Switzerland, earning 137 senior caps – more than any player in the nation’s history – and captaining his country since 2020.

Speakman: “A player of the highest calibre”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman hailed the signing as a major endorsement of Sunderland’s ambition in the top flight. “We’re delighted to welcome Granit and his family to Sunderland. His arrival is a significant endorsement of our ambition and our desire to build a team our supporters can be proud of in the Premier League.

“His accomplishments and quality need little introduction – he’s a player of the highest calibre on and off the field, who we feel is the perfect match to the profile required in our team. We look forward to helping him settle on Wearside and are excited to see the impact he can make on the field and within our dressing room.”

From Basel to the Premier League – Xhaka’s journey

Xhaka began his youth career at FC Concordia Basel before moving to FC Basel in 2002, where he progressed through the ranks and helped the club’s Under-15 side complete an unbeaten title-winning campaign.

He broke into Basel’s first team in the 2010–11 season, scoring in a UEFA Champions League qualifier against Debreceni VSC and going on to win two Swiss Super League titles before joining Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2012.

After four seasons in the Bundesliga – including a place in the 2014–15 Team of the Season – he joined Arsenal in 2016. Xhaka made 297 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 23 goals and providing 29 assists, becoming a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium.

He moved to Leverkusen in 2023, where he played a key role in one of the most dominant domestic campaigns in German football history.

A three-time Swiss Footballer of the Year (2017, 2022, 2023), Xhaka has featured in three FIFA World Cups and two European Championships, cementing his place as one of the most accomplished players in his country's history. He will wear the number 34 shirt at Sunderland.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Shortly before kick-off at the MKM Stadium at Hull City, fresh reports emerged linking Sunderland with a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, the Black Cats are ready to rival Wolves for the Morocco international, who is valued at around £23million.

The update came as Sunderland edged closer to sealing a deal for Granit Xhaka from Bayer, with the midfielder expected to join from the Bundesliga champions for an initial fee of £13million, potentially rising to £17million with add-ons. The midfielder is expected to conclude the move in the coming days.

Adli, who can play across the front line but has often featured off the left, is seen as a potential solution in a position Sunderland are actively looking to strengthen following Romaine Mundle’s hamstring injury and the collapse of a move for Armand Laurienté.

